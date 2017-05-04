There is press freedom in Malawi – Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has said that his government allows the Malawian media to operate without interference.

In a statement issued by State House wishing media practitioners a happy World Press Freedom Day, the president assured Malawians that his administration shall continue to ensure that the constitutional rights to freedom of the press and freedom of expression are protected at all times.

Mutharika said as a true democrat, he realizes that for the country’s hard won democracy to thrive and for Malawi to develop further there is need for a vibrant, professional, accountable and responsible media.

The president however reminded Malawians that irresponsible media practice is both destructive and counterproductive to the national development.

He therefore called for a collective national responsibility to guard the country’s hard-won press freedom against agents of dictatorship bent on frustrating Malawi’s priceless democracy by abusing press freedom.

However, Amnesty International has mentioned Malawi as one of the places in Southern Africa where journalists are attacked by authorities.

The rights group gave an example of Mutharika’s attacks on Zodiak Broadcasting Station.

Amnesty also highlighted the case of Zodiak journalist Tereza Ndanga who was harassed by security personnel at State House in October during her visit to cover Mutharika’s press conference.