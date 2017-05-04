Kaliwo’s plans will fail – MCP

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has claimed that Gustave Kaliwo’s plans to oust party president Lazarus Chakwera will not materialise.

Kaliwo who is general secretary for MCP is leading a faction that is calling for an emergency convention with the main aim of eliminating the leadership of Chakwera.

On Saturday last week, Kaliwo told members of the press in the commercial city of Blantyre that the constitution of the party gives him power to call for a convention adding that the convention will be held in July.

But in his remarks, deputy secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka reminded Malawians what happened last year when some district party chairpersons took MCP to court calling for convention and he claimed that now it has been revealed that they were being sponsored.

“[Last year] some district chairmen took the party to the court, now from political angle we do understand that these people weren’t acting alone,” said Mkaka.

He then warned Kaliwo that his plans will not succeed.

“So to talk about the specific call for convention that was made on Saturday it is not coming as a new story, we know that some people have been behind the district chairmen. So just like the court case failed these too will fail,” he said.

Meanwhile, the party has said it is doing everything possible to resolve the in-house fighting though previous resolutions that they made have yielded no results.

“As a party we always believe in contact and dialogue however we have tried to dialogue with these people and so far we have not succeeded but this does not mean that we failed to resolve the problem. We will deal with it, we will resolve it in the due course,” Mkaka concluded.

Stability is failing to return to the main opposition party since some officials were expelled from the party some months ago.