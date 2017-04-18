TNM supports Inkosi Mabulabo elevation ceremony

Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT service provider TNM Mobile network service provider TNM has reiterated her commitment to the preservation of cultural heritage in Malawi by pledging to continue supporting major tribal events.

TNM’s Senior Manager (Public Relations) Akossa Mphepo made the pledge when she presented a donation of K1 million as contribution towards the elevation ceremony of Inkosi Mabulabo IV of Mzimba to senior chief.

Mphepo said as a Malawian brand, TNM felt obliged to join the Ngoni culture in celebrating the elevation of Inkosi Mabulabo to a senior chief.

“As a Malawian company, we are very proud of the deep cultural heritage different tribes and ethnic groups keep. We are therefore committed to support events aimed at celebrating and observing this heritage and this ceremony is was one such milestones,” said Mphepo.

She said TNM has previously supported cultural ceremonies including Umhlangano wa Maseko, another Ngoni cultural event.

“This is one way of preserving the tradition and aligning itself with Malawian nationals,” she said.

The elevation ceremony of Inkosi Mabulabo is expected to take place on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at his headquarters Emfeni, Mzimba and President Peter Mutharika is expected to attend.

Friends of Mabulabo chairperson Ken Mthunzi thanked TNM for the support.