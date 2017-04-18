NGO wants woman who allowed husband to rape her daughters arrested

A local Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has called on the police to arrest a woman who consented to the rape of her two daughters.

The NGO, Active Girls Initiative Centre (AGIC), says it wants justice to prevail in the case in which an Adventist Relief Agency (ADRA) driver Fadweck Kamadza was arrested for raping his two stepdaughters.

The man had been sexually abusing his two stepdaughters aged 17 and 15 for over five years.

It was revealed that the mother of the two children allowed the suspected rapist to sexually assault the children after he told her it was a good way to get rich.

AGIC executive director Steve Chirombo said the fact that the mother of the two girls consented to the sexual abuse is reason enough for her face justice too.

“The mother must be arrested for falling to protect her daughters who might have their future and dreams jeopardised in one way or another,” he said.

He added that if the husband wanted to be rich, he could have found another means and not raping the little innocent girls.

“Our greatest concern is that there are so many girls being abused out there but mostly such issues are never reported to the right authorities as such we will not let that to keep on happening ” Chirombo said.

Meanwhile, AGIC has put in place in a number of programs in order to make women and girls aware of their rights.