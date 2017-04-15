Bullets get the better of KB to win Charity Shield

Nyasa Big Bullets produced a stunning performance to ambush Kamuzu Barracks in the Charity Shield match organised by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) at Civo Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

A double from Muhammad Sulumba and a goal by Fischer Kondowe saw the uncertainties of the match increasing in one blink.

Sulumba lobed KB’ goalkeeper, Amadu Ali, with his right from just outside the area as the latter blundered by coming off the line,1-0.

The peoples team was on fire as Sulumba, Mussa Manyenje, Dalitso Sailesi and Kondowe kept pushing harder in search for more goals.

Bullets’ pressure was too much for the current TNM Super League defending champions as they conceded another goal before the half hour mark.

A cross from Kondowe found Manyenje unmarked in the box who fired straight at Ali before Sulumba scoring from the rebound to arouse the red and white fans, 2-0.

Bullets almost added third before the interval but Kelvin Hanganda cleared Sulumba’s ball before crossing the goal line.

The Soldiers had to introduce Dave Banda before the break as they tried to reduce the arrears.

Come second half, KB dominated in the early stages as Bullets opted to sit back and defend their 2 goal lead.

The Soldiers’ pressure finally paid off when centre referee Chidziwitso Simbi pointed straight on the penalty spot following a foul by Bullets goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe on substitute Diouf Simaone.

Mustapha Salimu made no mistake by slotting past Kakhobwe to put the match on 2-1.

However, just when KB thought they were coming back into the game, Bullets scored their third goal.

A cross from Yamikani Fodya was headed into the net by Kondowe following a mistake by Ali in goals for the defending league champions.

The Soldiers then introduced Harvey Nkacha, Leman Nthala and Manase Chiyesa, with Bullets bringing in Chikondi Likwemba for Sailesi.

Kamuzu Barracks were always vulnerable on the counter-attack as Kondowe kept on terrorizing their defence but had to be saved twice by Nthala.

Bernard Chimaimba , Macfallen Mgwira and Collen Nkhulambe came in for Kondowe, Manyenje and Sulumba to try to finish the game off.

Nthala denied Chimaimba the opportunity to score on his debut match when he fouled the former Premier Bet Wizards winger before pulling the trigger outside the penalty box.

Despite KB’ resilient, Bullets stood firm to collect their first silverware of the season.

Last season, the Blantyre based giants won the Shield Match after beating rivals Be Forward Wanderers 2-0 at the same venue.

Proceedings from the match will go towards helping Kachere Rehabilitation Centre in Blantyre.