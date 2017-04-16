Charity Shield: Two netted for selling fake tickets

Police in Lilongwe have arrested two people for being caught selling fake tickets during Saturday’s Chifundo Shield Match between Nyasa Big Bullets and Kamuzu Barracks at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

According to Football Association of Malawi (FAM), the culprits came all the way from Blantyre, to sale the tickets before being apprehended by the law enforcers.

The FA through Commercial Director Limbani Matola confirmed the development saying the suspects are being questioned by Police.

“It is very true that two people have been arrested after being caught selling fake tickets. They were found with some cash and about four booklets of four tickets. Their tickets had no security holograms,” he explained.

He revealed that someone tipped the association before informing the Police.

“We actually got a tip and when we informed the Police, they swiftly came in to arrest the first suspect, who upon interrogation, he revealed his counterpart who was inside the stadium with a laptop bag which contained money and fake tickets. We strongly believe it’s a well coordinated syndicate. The two suspects have been handed over to Police for further investigations.”

“We just hope the Police will do their professional job to identify the actual source and king pings of this syndicate,” he continued.

Matola then appealed to the public to help with information that can lead to the arrest of any additional suspects to come forward and pass the information to the Police.

The two suspects are currently being kept at Area 3 Police unit waiting for further investigation.

This is the second time in a row for the FA to experience ticket scam at a Charity Shield match.

Last year, fake tickets were also discovered during Nyasa Big Bullets’ victory over rivals Be Forward Wanderers but nobody was arrested in relation to the matter.