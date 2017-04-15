RVG names final 18 man squad

Flames head coach Ronny Van Geneugden has released the final 18 man squad for next Sunday’s 2018 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) Preliminary first leg clash against Madagascar.
Peter Wadabwa, Robin Ngalande and Miracle Gabeya have all been left out of the squad due to injuries while Mike Kaziputa, Isaac Kaliyati, Levison Mwale and Binwel Katinji have all been dropped after failing to impress Van Geneugden’ led technical panel.
Below is the full final squad list:
Goalkeepers
Ernest Kakhobwe
Brighton Munthali
Leman Nthala
Defenders
Yamikani Fodya
John Lanjesi
Lucky Malata
Pempho Kansichiri
Francis Mulimbika
Stainley Sanudi
Midfielders
Dalitso Sayilesi
Dave Banda
Chimango Kayira
Simeon Singa
Harvey Nkacha
Yamikani Chester
Strikers
Muhammad Sulumba
Kelvin Hanganda
Manase Chiyesa
Technical Panel
Head Coach Ronny Van Geneugden
First Assistant Coach Gerald Phiri Snr
Second Assistant Coach Deklerk Msakakuona
Team Manager Peter Mponda
Goalkeeper’s Trainer Phillip Nyasulu
Team Doctor Levison Mwale
The team leaves for Antananarivo on Sunday via Kenya where they will play a strength-testing match against Kenya’s Harambe Stars.
The game will be played in Antananarivo at Stade Municipal de Mahamasina with the return leg set to be played at Bingu National Stadium on 29th April.