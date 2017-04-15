RVG names final 18 man squad

Flames head coach Ronny Van Geneugden has released the final 18 man squad for next Sunday’s 2018 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) Preliminary first leg clash against Madagascar.

Peter Wadabwa, Robin Ngalande and Miracle Gabeya have all been left out of the squad due to injuries while Mike Kaziputa, Isaac Kaliyati, Levison Mwale and Binwel Katinji have all been dropped after failing to impress Van Geneugden’ led technical panel.

Below is the full final squad list:

Goalkeepers

Ernest Kakhobwe

Brighton Munthali

Leman Nthala

Defenders

Yamikani Fodya

John Lanjesi

Lucky Malata

Pempho Kansichiri

Francis Mulimbika

Stainley Sanudi

Midfielders

Dalitso Sayilesi

Dave Banda

Chimango Kayira

Simeon Singa

Harvey Nkacha

Yamikani Chester

Strikers

Muhammad Sulumba

Kelvin Hanganda

Manase Chiyesa

Technical Panel

Head Coach Ronny Van Geneugden

First Assistant Coach Gerald Phiri Snr

Second Assistant Coach Deklerk Msakakuona

Team Manager Peter Mponda

Goalkeeper’s Trainer Phillip Nyasulu

Team Doctor Levison Mwale

The team leaves for Antananarivo on Sunday via Kenya where they will play a strength-testing match against Kenya’s Harambe Stars.

The game will be played in Antananarivo at Stade Municipal de Mahamasina with the return leg set to be played at Bingu National Stadium on 29th April.