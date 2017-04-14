Mwakilama back at Chitipa

Star striker Abel Mwakilama is now back at Chitipa United after Moyale Barracks failed to sign him.

For some weeks, Mwakilama trained with Moyale Barracks football club where he was promised a lot including a job opportunity.

According to General Secretary for Chitipa Marshall Mwenechanya, the deal fell through because Moyale wanted to sign the player for free.

“Moyale Barracks said they could not buy the player due to financial struggles, so we cannot release the player for free even though they promised to give him a job,” said Mwenechanya.

However, an end of transfer window list released by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) showed that Mwakilama signed a contract with the Kaning’ina lions Moyale Barracks.

The striker was one of the most sought after players in the recent transfer window.

Last month, he was spotted in Blantyre igniting rumours that he was on the verge of joining Super League giants Nyasa Big Bullets.