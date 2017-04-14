Malawians are enduring tough times – analyst

A political scientist in the country has backed Public Affairs Committee’s (PAC) claims that the current government has failed Malawians saying poverty levels are still high.

This is coming days after PAC said President Peter Mutharika’s government has dismally failed to reduce poverty levels in the country.

The religious body also accused Mutharika’s administration of demonstrating indecisiveness on critical matters such as corruption and political issues since it got elected into power in 2014.

In an interview with Malawi24, one of the political scientists in the country Wonderful Mkhutche said at the moment most Malawians are enduring tough economic times.

“When you look on the ground, the standards of living people are enduring, one cannot help but agree with PAC,” said Mkhutche.

He added that what PAC said is the everyday experience of an average Malawian and basically people are surviving not living.

Mkhutche further said that PAC’s remarks are not strange to how Malawians are facing their days.

“PAC has been around since 1993, it was vital in the fight for democracy and throughout our experience with democracy hence what they say is derived from that rich experience,” he said.

The analyst hoped that government will give PAC’s claims a sober reflection rather than dismissing them as it has done.