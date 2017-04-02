Nyasa Big Bullets have confirmed the signing of five new faces on the transfer deadline day, Malawi24 has established.

The Blantyre based giants were the busiest on the transfer deadline day on Friday where four of their stars paved way for new arrivals.

Bullets managed to sign Mzuni FC shot-stopper Rabson Chiyenda, Dave Banda from Nsanama FC, Ernest Petro from their reserve side, Chimwemwe Idana from Yizo-Yizo Warriors, Dave Kamlete and Bright Munthali whose contract with Tigers is expiring in two weeks time.

The People’s team are still coy on whether they have signed the former Blue Eagles midfielder Micium Mhone.

On Thursday, Mhone reports indicated that the former Jomo Cosmos midfielder had signed a two year deal with Bullets but his former club Eagles vowed to fight tooth and nail in order to re-sign him.

Apart from the said new signings, Chimango Kayira also returned to Bullets after spending two seasons in Mozambique.

Bullets have also reportedly released four players on loan to various Super League clubs.

Luka Milanzi and Dave Ng’ambi have secured loan deals to Masters Security respectively, with Jeres Lufeyo and Amadu Makawa being sent to Premier Bet Wizards on seasonal long loans.

Chimwemwe Kumkwawa has secured a permanent move to Mzuni FC.

The local transfer window was shut down on Friday night by Super League of Malawi (Sulom).