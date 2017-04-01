We want no violence during 2019 elections – PAC

Multi-faith organisation Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has expressed concern over the extent of violence in Karonga during elections.

The organisation has since urged community members in Karonga to refrain from any violent conduct during the coming election process.

PAC’s Reverend Timothy Nyasulu made the remarks during a two day training in Karonga aimed at training religious leaders on conflict resolution.

Reverend Nyasulu said in an interview that the personnel will be trained on how to deal with conflicts at community level without using external force.

Nyasulu said some causes of violence in Karonga are land issues and elections.

“Here (Karonga) most of the violence is due to land issues for example in Mpata. This brings tension in community it affects development.

“The meeting will help trainees to increase their knowledge and skills in prevention and handling of conflicts. Some members will go to Mpata here in Karonga as case study, we chose this place because it is a centre point of violence,” said Nyasulu

Chiefs, religious leaders and security personnel attended the training.

PAC promotes social cohesion and peaceful co-existence at local level in Malawi. Its mission statement is “to mobilize the general public through the religious community and other stakeholders in promoting democracy, development, peace and unity through civic education, mediation and advocacy.”