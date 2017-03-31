Man found with live ammunitions in Mangochi

Police at Monkey-Bay in Mangochi are keeping in custody a 27-year-old man identified as Umali Maliki for being found with live ammunitions.

Mangochi Police Deputy Spokesperson told Malawi24 that the man was arrested on Sunday at Mtakataka turnoff roadblock where Police personnel were on duty.

A lorry registration number CZ1105 came at the roadblock from the direction of Golomoti heading to Mangochi with several passengers on board who were coming from South Africa.

According to Daudi, after search was conducted the Police found six rounds of live ammunitions in the bag belonging to the suspect.

“The ammunitions are suspected to be of FN, MK4 and R4 riffles,” said Saudi.

The suspect was arrested immediately after failing to produce proper documents and Police seized the ammunitions as exhibit.

He will appear before court to answer the charge of being found in possession of live ammunition.

Umali hails from Nkonde village, Traditional Authority Nyambi in Machinga District.