Felix Mwamaso to fight Rhino Yudah

Mwamlima Boxing Promotions will this Sunday come again with another mouth-watering boxing fight.

The eight round non-title fight is between Rhino Yudah of Zomba and Felix Mwamaso of Mzuzu.

The fight will take place on Sunday 2nd April at Obrigado leisure Park in the middle of Mzuzu city.

Speaking to Malawi24, Willard Mwamlima of Mwamlima Boxing Promotions said this is the best fight ever in Mzuzu.

“First I want to apologise to all our fans who love and follow boxing in the north especially in Mzuzu for the cancellation of the last bout. That happened due to other problems

“Many people who love boxing are expecting Sunday’s fight as you can see Mwamaso is a good boxer in Malawi and he always wins his fight. On the other hand, Rhino Yudah is also a good boxer to watch as he is talented,” he said.

Mwamlima urged Mzuzu residents to go in their large numbers to watch the fight.

“I just want to encourage all to come in large number to witness the fight, don’t worry about security come with your families friends and spouses to watch,” said Mwamlima.

On his part, Felix Mwamaso said he wants to show his fans that he is still strong.

“I want my fans to prove that am still in condition to fight even in title bouts, am training hard and I don’t think my opponent will finish the game I want to knock him in 4th round,” said Mwamaso.

Before the main fight, there will be a curtain raiser between Laston Kaira the tiger and Pemphero Nkhoma who is also from Zomba.