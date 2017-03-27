Yamikani Chester parted on the back for impressive Nomads maiden appearances

Be Forward Wanderers coach Yasin Osman has commended newly signed midfielder Yamikani Chester for making an impact in his first games for the Nomads.

Speaking in an interview with journalists after the game against Kamuzu Barracks, Osman said Chester is a great player adding that the way the player performed during the Sunday game shows that he is mature enough.

However, Osman advised Chester to improve on his physique.

“One thing that he just needs to improve much is his physical fitness, he is easily falling down when pushed, so for him to stand against MDF teams we need to make him improve on that but am really impressed with his performance,” Osman said.

The former Azam Tigers player displayed his potential to the Nomads when he equalised in a game against Nyasa Big Bullets on Saturday to send them into the finals of the big four bonanza.

Wanderers won the Bonanza on Sunday after beating Kamuzu Barracks while their rivals Nyasa Big Bullets beat Silver Strikers 4-5 on post-match penalties in the third place playoff.