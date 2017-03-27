Malawi Police rescue pastor from angry mob

Police in Nsanje district on Saturday rescued a 42-year-old pastor from the jaws of death as an angry mob wanted to kill the preacher after accusing him of keeping human body parts inside his house.

The pastor, identified as James Gwanda, is also a business tycoon at Nsanje Boma who runs a shop and sells second hand clothes in the town.

Before this fateful day, an unidentified man, was found lying dead near the pastor’s compound with his private parts missing a development that led people to be suspicious on the man of God.

Few hours later, a crowd gathered at the pastor’s premise, demanding him to bring to them the human private parts which he had removed from the man before stoning his house.

However, some well-wishers informed the police about the danger and the law enforcers immediately went to the scene of the incident where they took away the suspect.

Meanwhile, Pastor James Gwanda is under police protection at Nsanje police station while officers are investigating the case.

Nsanje Police Station Officer, Superintendent Sani Chitalo, said the man of God will only be released if calm return to the village which is in the area of Senior Chief Malemia in the district.