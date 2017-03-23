US equips NGOs, CBOs to fight against HIV/AIDS

The United States Ambassador’s PEPFAR Small Grants Program for HIV/AIDS has pledged to support eleven Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and Community Based Organizations (CBOs) from eight districts in the country.

The organisations will implement projects which are expected to reduce new HIV infections and HIV/AIDS related stigma and discrimination; increase availability of HIV/AIDS services such as Testing and Counselling and condom distribution to key populations and in hard to reach areas in the country.

The projects are also expected to increase adherence to treatment by people defaulting or on the verge of defaulting treatment. U.S. Ambassador to Malawi Virginia Palmer presided over the signing ceremony in Lilongwe.

According to Palmer, the projects will reach those most at risk, including adolescent girls and young women, female sex workers, prisoners and other vulnerable groups through targeted interventions and comprehensive care.

“As we march towards the 90-90-90 goals, we need to find creative ways of making HIV services even more accessible so that clients remain in care and adhere to their treatment,” Palmer said.

“The U.S. will, continue to support the people – and government – of Malawi to reach the 90-90-90 targets and ultimately achieve an AIDS-free generation,” she added.