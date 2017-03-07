Family Tree loses branch as Gemini Major exits

Malawi’s reggae dancehall kingpin Gemini Major has made headlines having dumped Cassper Nyovest’s Family Tree record label to form his own.

The South African based MC penned a contract with Family Tree in 2015 having impressed Cassper. Joining as a musician and a producer, he was the label’s valuable asset. His departure is a rumour come true following strong speculations in the past weeks.

South African sources indicate that the Ragga Ragga hitmaker has established a record label called Rudebuoy Major partnership with Fresh 2 Def owned by South Africa’s rapper Da L.E.S.

“Goodbye Cassper, hello Da L.ES, being part of Family Tree had been a great journey with special memories made, I am thankful of all the opportunities, but now it’s time to focus on other things as an artist and brand,” he said as quoted by the Daily Sun.

The Malawian boy is famed for his hot single, Ragga Ragga, which features his former boss Cassper Nyovest, ex label mate Nadia Nakai, Ricky Rick, and Major League DJs.

He made history with the visuals for the song, having been the first Malawian musician to hit a landmark 1 million views on YouTube.

Gemini came into the limelight just last year courtesy of Family Tree.

Under the label he collaborated with big names in African music, the list is endless.

Gemini Major’s latest track titled Wagwan is the next big thing on the market. A lot is being expected from him under his label.

Cassper, a top billed South African rapper also has Malawian roots. He has won more than 20 accolades in his career and has a huge following across the continent.

Rapping in English and local languages, his music still make noise in Africa.