Street kids risking lives for money in Lilongwe

Street kids in Malawi’s capital city Lilongwe are risking their lives by jumping from the Lilongwe Bridge into the muddy waters of Lilongwe River in order to make money.

According to findings that Malawi24 has compiled, the kids have been doing their show over the past week at Lilongwe Bridge that connects Lilongwe town and old town near Lilongwe Town Hall and flea market.

When Malawi24 visited the place, the street kids were busy asking people to give them money if they want to see how they jumping from the bridge into the water.

People at the place were answering the call from the boys of ages between seven and 10.

The kids were boasting that nothing can happen to them despite that some people at the place were assuming that doing so is risky regarding the fact that this is rainy season.

One street was heard saying that he is like a crocodile because he can spend hours in muddy water in the river without facing any challenge.

“Just give me K200 and you will see me how I act like a crocodile, I can’t suffocate even if I can spend 2 hours in the water,” he was quoted as saying.

The street kid added that life has become hard because they are spending a day without sourcing money to buy food and they have suggested that the best way is to be jumping from the bridge into the river to earn a living.

Malawi24 found out that the kids have been doing the malpractice for couple of weeks now.

Although the place is regarded as a market place for the street kids, thieves are also taking advantage of stealing people’s items at the place.

One woman whom Malawi24 interviewed said her cellphone and money worth K2400 were stolen at the place when she was busy watching the kids performing their antics.

Some people have expressed concerns about the street kids’ tendency regarding the fact that this is rainy season and the place can be a death trap because of too much water in Lilongwe River.