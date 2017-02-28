Do what Malawians say, Mutharika told

Amid political hitches that President Peter Mutharika is facing, a political scientist Wonderful Mkhutche has urged the Malawi leader to act in the interest of the general public and not individuals.

This comes at a time when Civil Society Organizations (CSO’s) in the country have been demanding action from Mutharika on controversial issues.

The continued failure to act has led to plans of holding demonstrations with Mzuzu residents demanding that Mutharika should pack from State House.

Among the issues that Mutharika has been blamed to have been sitting on include the recent Malawi, Zambia maize saga and the issue of cabinet ministers who are said to have been looting taxpayers’ money.

Commenting on the matter, Mkhutche has urged Mutharika to do what Malawians want to resist opposition forces from other stakeholders.

“President Mutharika should have known better that, politically, the Dr. Chaponda issue is a slippery topic, and as such, careful decisions need to be made.

But that has not been the case. The result is a continual opposition from the CSOs and the general public. This might prove fatal especially now that 2019 is around the corner,” said Mkhutche.

Mutharika’s led government under Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) flagship has been under fire for not acting on what Malawians demand.

The development has led opposition parties challenging the leadership arguing that ‘it has failed’ to meet the expectations of the citizenry.