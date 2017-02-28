Chikhwawa youth in alcohol abuse

…Police confiscate Mkalabongo

In a move to ensure low consumption of alcohol among the youth in Chikhwawa, Police have confiscated liquor in the district.

The Police conducted a sweeping exercise on 27 and 28 of February 2017 at around 10:00 hours in the morning at Dyeratu Trading Centre and within Chikhwawa Boma area.

The exercise witnessed Maso Makiyi, 18, Wyson Masinoti, 22 and seven others being arrested for selling liquor locally known as “Mkalabongo” without licence.

Police also arrested Damasiyano Paulo, 18, Lawrence Alfred, 35, and Maison Kamfozi, 22, for touting.

According to the Police, the exercise followed reports of cases of unlawful wounding and common assault of which many have been said to be a result of drunkenness.

Confirming to Malawi24, Chikhwawa Police spokesperson Andrew Mayawo disclosed that six cases of fighting at drinking joints were reported from 15 to 28 February 2017.

“The youth in the district are also affected in a sense that the alcohol is also sold to them,” said Mayawo.

The Police have since urged people in liquor business to consult responsible authorities for proper operation of their businesses.

Currently the suspects are being kept at Chikhwawa police station and they will appear in court soon in the district.