Nkasa comes to the defense of Chaponda: Chaponda is ‘Yosefe wa lero’

Mose wa Lero hit maker Joseph Nkasa has come to the defense of Minister of Agriculture George Chaponda who is being accused of corruption.

In his latest release, Nkasa has accused Malawians of being jealous of the Minister and thereby framing him as a thief.

“Mwandisandutsa wakuba, nkhani ya chimanga. Mwaimitsa mboni zonama. Chimene ndaona ndi mtima wa nsanje wakula m’Malawi,” sings Nkasa.

Nkasa likens Chaponda to Biblical Joseph claiming that he is being disliked by other people for his close association with the President as Joseph was disliked for being a favourite of his father.

“Nkhani ya George Chaponda ikundikumbutsa mamuna wa mu Baibulo uja kalekale,” sings Nkasa claiming that the accusations against Chaponda are a resemblance of the plot that the relatives of Biblical Joseph made.

Nkasa however warns all the people fighting against Chaponda that they will soon be begging from Chaponda for a place to rent as he will be the landlord. A reference that some people think means Chaponda will replace Mutharika as it has been rumoured.