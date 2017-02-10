Two arrested for misappropriating over K 1 million in Nkhotakota

Police in Nkhotakota district have arrested two men for allegedly misappropriating over K 1 million belonging to African Institute of Cooperate Citizenship (AICC).

AICC is a project that assists small farmer associations with loans and farm inputs.

Confirming the development with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) Thursday, Nkhotakota Deputy Police Spokesperson Paul Malimwe, said it discovered that some funds were not deposited in the project’s account between November 2015 to April 2016.

“The Project Officer-in-Charge Leonard Chimwaza followed up the issue on the missing money and confirmed that cash amounting to K 1,444,956.00 was misappropriated by the two members of the association namely Davie Kamanga,38, and Kasimu Kachikopa, 47,” said Malimwe

When the two were questioned about the money they voluntarily admitted to have taken the money without the consent of the group and used it for their personal businesses. The two promised to pay back the money.

According to Malimwe, the two failed to honor their promise and the project manager reported the matter to the police.

The two were arrested and charged with theft contrary to section 278 on the penal code.

Dave Kamanga hails from Pendwe Village whilst Kasimu Kachikopa hails from Chintambo Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Mphonde in the same district.

The two are expected to appear before Nkhotakota First Grade Magistrate Court soon.

*Report from the Malawi News Agency.