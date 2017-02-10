Chilima cheers up flood victims in Salima

Malawi’s Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima on Thursday visited the site of the floods in Salima to assess the situation for government action and to cheer up the victims.

Over 1,131 people from Mtauchila Village Traditional Authority Pemba in Salima have been affected by the massive floods from the nearby Lifidzi River which have destroyed homes, crops, and the road network.

During his visit, Chilima praised the swift response of the Malawi Defence Force, Police, Red Cross, World Food Program and the community in dealing with the disaster.

The vice president advised members of the community to learn from such disasters to avoid experiencing same problems every year.

Chilima also donated assorted relief items to the affected families that have been evacuated to Kandulu Evacuation Centre at Chikowa Primary School in the area of T/A Ndindi.

In the meantime, MDF soldiers are helping with the rescue operations helping victims cross the flooded river to safe grounds.

Meanwhile, President Peter Mutharika will on Monday visit the flood victims in Salima district.

In a statement released, State House press office said Mutharika has learnt with sadness about the floods.

According to the statement signed by Presidential Press Secretary Mgeme Kalirani, the President is assuring those affected of government’s swift support to ease their suffering.