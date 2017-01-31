31 January 2017 Last updated at: 10:04 AM

MRA snubs Bushiri symposium

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) refused to be part of the Christian youth business symposium which took place on Saturday in Blantyre where the main speaker was South Africa based Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

In a statement that was released by MRA, the tax collector condemned Christian Youth Association of Malawi (CYAMA) for using MRA’s name to advertise their event without permission.

According to MRA head of corporate affairs Steve Kapoloma, no official from MRA attended the symposium since they were not given any written invitation through their commissioner general.

“We would like to categorically deny our involvement in the symposium, we were not invited.

“The procedure for inviting MRA to such events involves writing to the commissioner general detailing the aim and objectives of the conference. We never received any communication about the symposium detailing the objective and target audience as expected with such events,” he said.

The event which took place at Robins Park was to have officials from the country’s tax collector as some of the speakers on top of officials from different banks in Malawi.

MRA is the third party to disassociate itself from the event after president of Economic Association of Malawi Henry Kachaje and gospel artist Faith Mussa also refused to attend.