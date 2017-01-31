31 January 2017 Last updated at: 10:07 AM

Malawi prepared for cholera outbreak – Govt

Government through the Ministry of Health says Malawi is well prepared to deal with a cholera outbreak during this rainy season.

The statement has been brought forward by the ministry’s spokesperson Adrian Chikumbe.

He said currently there has been no cholera cases in the country though we are in a period which is normally associated with cholera outbreak.

“I can confidently confirm that from 1 November 2016 up to date we have not registered any cholera cases,” he explained.

Chikumbe added that districts which were affected by cholera in the previous rainy season are yet to register any cases this year.

He claimed that this is a good development and the ministry is very impressed.

Meanwhile, Chikumbe has advised people in the country to observe hygiene especially during the rainy season to avoid the disease.

Zomba, Chikhwawa, and Machinga are among of the districts which were hit by cholera last year.