Devotion: What impartation is affecting your life

Rom 1:11 “For I long to see you, that I may impart unto you some spiritual gift, to the end ye may be established.”

“What is impartation and how does it help me”? We want to look at the opening scripture to understand what it is and how important it is to the Christian life. To impart is a Greek Word Metatidomi and it means to impart, to give out or to share. You are imparted to be established.

The word translated established is the Greek Word Sterizo and it means to be strengthened or to stay in a certain direction. When you are imparted to are made to turn and stay in a certain direction in life. Your impartation determines the direction of your life. Paul says he wants to impartvsome spiritual gifts for the saints to turn and stay in a certain direction of life.

Every time to meet any servant of God, he has something he gives out, or he shares or imparts to your life. It may be positive or sometimes negative. For example, if that servant of God has backsliden or is doing some secret evil things, he may impart unto you what he is doing while you dont know. If he is a fornicator, he may impart the same to the congregation and you will find that most of the church members are fornicators. That is why you must be careful with those whom you submit yourselves to.

If that person has the grace of God working or an anointing flowing in their lives, they would impart the same to you. Every anointing flows from the head of the congregation and imparts the rest of them. Servant of God cannot share or give out what he doesnt have in the spiritual realm.Psalm 133:1-2 “See how good and how pleasant it is for brothers to live together in unity! 2 It is like the precious oil on the head, that ran down on the beard, even Aaron’s beard; that came down on the edge of his robes..”

So the first method of impartation is obtained through congregating. That is why its important to congregate at the right place. The second method is through laying of hands and this is so important. 1 Timothy 4:14 “Do not neglect the gift that is in you, which was given to you by prophecy, with the laying on of the hands of the elders.” When we lay hands we also speak Word of prophecy in line with the Word of God and we transfer and share the grace and the anointing of God working in and through us. We impart others to operate in the same grace and anointing. This impartation determines the direction of the lives of those imparted.

Further scripture:Eph 4:11-13 “And he gave some, apostles; and some, prophets; and some, evangelists; and some, pastors and teachers; 12 For the perfecting of the saints, for the work of the ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ: 13 Till we all come in the unity of the faith, and of the knowledge of the Son of God, unto a perfect man, unto the measure of the stature of the fulness of Christ:”

Impartation service starts at 130pm Sunday Baptist Media Centre Opposite Wanderers Football Club. Blantyre, Malawi +265888326247 +265888704227