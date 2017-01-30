30 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:12 PM

US Embassy denies ‘visa-free travel for Malawians’ reports

The United States of America Embassy has refuted reports circulating on the social media that Malawians will no longer require visas for temporary travel to the United States.

Reports that have gone rifle claim that US, Donald Trump has signed an executive order to allow all Malawi nationals travel to the United States without visas.

The new order, serving as a change in visa policy for Malawians traveling to the United States, would permit them stay in the U.S for a maximum period of 180 days for Tourism or Business purposes only. Stay over 180 days would therefore require a visa.

According to the reports, Trump says this measure is to strengthen trade between the United States and Malawi.

However, Malawians who hold dual nationality will be banned from entering the United States if their other passport is from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen — the seven Muslim-majority countries “of concern”.

It has emerged that trade and bilateral visa deals have been discussed by Trump and Malawian Diplomats in the States.

However according to the embassy, all these reports are not true and says the US government knows nothing on the matter.

“The U.S. Embassy has seen reports that Malawian citizens will no longer require visas for temporary travel to the United States. These reports are untrue. Malawian citizens traveling to the United States are most welcome but do require a visa.’’ The Embassy in Malawi posted on its Facebook page on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, Theresa May is facing a revolt among her own MPs over her reluctance to condemn Donald Trump’s ban on arrivals from predominantly Muslim countries and her desire to push ahead with a state visit by the US president.

Trump has refused to step back from his controversial executive order, despite global outrage, chaos at US airports and a stand-off between his administration and its own legal system.

His policy, which immediately banned all citizens from seven countries in the Middle East and Africa from entering the US, is thought to have directly affected the travel plans of thousands of people inside and outside the country, and was challenged in the US courts within hours of being enforced.