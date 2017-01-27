27 January 2017 Last updated at: 11:25 AM

Lucius Banda announces 19th album project

Malawi’s veteran musician Sir Soldier Lucius Banda has revealed plans to record and release his 19th album this year. Banda got married to music in the early 90s, in his home district of Balaka.

He has been consistent in the art despite his busy schedules as a Parliamentarian for Balaka North. On Wednesday he took to Facebook in announcing about his new project.

He said it has taken him 2 years to scribble 13 tracks in the forthcoming album which he has titled “crimes.”

“Thirteen songs written in a space of two years, in two weeks time we are going into the studios,” said Banda.

The process of baking the songs will only take a few months as April 17th has been set for release. It is not yet clear as to the main theme that will pervade through the album.

The versatile musician is well known for his tough stance against injustice. As such, critical songs with a positive message are expected in Crimes.

Banda is inspirational to many upcoming musicians in Malawi due to his consistency. He groomed a number of well known artists through his Zembani Band.

The likes of Mlaka Maliro, and Billy Kaunda are products of his mentorship. He is Malawi’s artist for the people with fans across different age groups.

Based in Balaka, his voice touches many souls across the country and in the neighbouring country, Zambia.