27 January 2017 Last updated at: 11:26 AM

Mixed reactions over plans to demolish Kamuzu stadium

People in the country have expressed mixed reactions on the plan by the Malawi government to demolish the old Kamuzu Stadium.

The government says it has a plan to completely demolish the stadium and start constructing a new one on the same spot.

However, this has not impressed some political, social and soccer commentators who are arguing that the plan will take long and can also cost the government much money.

Other people says there is no need to completely demolish the stadium saying the government needs just to maintain the same stadium claiming the project will also be a source of corruption.

By estimates, if the government start the project of building the new stadium, it means it should have money not less than MK800 million.

Commenting on a post published on Malawi24’s Facebook page, people have reacted differently on the matter.

There was a debate on the post as a good number of people said the stadium needs really to be demolished and the government needs to construct a new stadium on the same spot.

Innocent Joe Njula said “Agumule kumene tym ikadzakwana adzamaliza,osamakakamira kwambiri zithu za make dzana zinthu zinasitha kwa anzathu!!!!!!”

“Palibepo kufunsa manganiza apo chichokepo.inu mayi wanga amachita kukakhala pa chi stand chovuta chija nditeam yao ija nde mukadikire kufunsa maganixo kaye? Boma la nzeru likanati kuyambira pano talitseka kaye ngati palibe dollar, kenako kudzagotumiza bomba mkugwetsa pabwele Lina,” said Luke Chapuli who commented on the post.

Another half of the comments on the post has seen Malawians urging the government not to construct a new stadium saying it could be fine if the money could be used for other important developments other than constructing a stadium.

Billy Bj Shaba said: “I think to my side it’s better for the government to focus on people’s daily needs, miseu ndi mbola, zipatala zikufunika mankhwala and renovation; panopa kuli njala or unless akufuna wina akatamukepo kaye zilipo zinthu zoti we can live without them please prioritise anthu first anthu akugona ndi njala.”

Concurrently, Norman Niwini added that: “Why don’t you take these millions to the orphans, Churches, poor people, hospitals….am telling u, for that this government will have blessings from the Lord.”

People have also given the government some pieces of advice on what should do on the issue.

Gibys Gilbert Lilanga said “Kwa ine ndikuona kuti akambilane ndi boma la China zokhuza stadium yi, kuti atikongoze ndalama ndipo ma dongosolo onse akamangidwe kake kakhale m’manja mwawo…nchito yi kuti igwilidwe ndi a Malawi palibe cha nzeru chomwe chingachitike.”

“They should only do that if it’s gonna be better than Bingu Stadium, but if it’s something of low standard, Blantyre deserves better.”

Out of the first 220 comments, 105 comments liked the plan to demolish the stadium while 98 comments opposed with different reasons and the remaining 17 comments, saw people giving the government a set of advice on the issue and not forgetting a good number which blamed the publication for asking people’s views.