27 January 2017 Last updated at: 11:19 AM

Police officers urged to be exemplary

Police Officers in Mangochi district have been urged to be exemplary with the aim of curbing various crimes in the district.

The remarks were made by Inspector Miltons Moyo of Mangochi Police station on Tuesday at Monkey Bay police during sensitization meeting with the officers on how they can combat Violence faced by women and children in the district.

Inspector Moyo said that Police officers must carry out their duties in an emphatic manner and also work without fear.

On Customer care, Moyo advised the officers to be gentle and humble when receiving or helping people.

“If people come to seek help from our formations, it means they have confidence in us, we should always give them a warm welcome and at least a smile could do a lot,” Advised Moyo.

Mangochi Police Deputy Spokesperson Amina Daudi said that police officers also discussed issues of concern to their fellow Police Officers namely: Gender based violence, crime prevention, disaster management, discipline, HIV/AIDS, corruption, customer care, juvenile cases, relationship with the community among others.

Similar orientation meetings are scheduled to take place in the remaining posts which are Makanjira and Namwera.