11 January 2017 Last updated at: 3:50 PM

Chiukepo dropped as Mbulu earns first Flames call up

Nyasa Bullets hit-man Chiukepo Msowoya has been dropped in the 29 man Flames squad ahead of a friendly match against China at the Bingu Stadium in Lilongwe on 28th January.

The all local players squad, is marred with surprises with a number of players earning their first call up at the expense of veterans.

Gerald Phiri Senior who will be in charge of the side in this fixture, has cast his net wider in selection of the flag carriers.

The 2016 Super League season top goal scorer Richard Mbulu who plays for military side, MAFCO FC, has been selected along side 6 other forwards.

By virtue of being among the most feared forwards in the Super League, the probability of being considered a place in Gerald Phiri’s team was extremely high.

Msowoya who despite banging a good number of goals for the Blantyre giants, his fitness was not delighting enough for him to be among Gerald Phiri’s chosen troops.

However his partner Muhamad Sulumba has been considered a place. Nyasa Bullets starlet Mike Mkwate has also for the first time been selected.

His moves in last season of the Super League made him a player to select for the national team duty. Here is a full list of players who makes the cut ahead of the colourful friendly match.

The boys head into camp this Sunday.

GOAL KEEPERS

Ernest Kakhobwe -Nyasa Big Bullets FC

Richard Chipuwa -Be Forward Wanderers FC

Leman Nthala Kamuzu – Barracks FC

DEFENDERS

Stanley Sanudi – Be Forward Wanderers FC

Steve Chagoma -Blue Eagles FC

Mike Ntonyo – Silver Strikers FC

John Lanjesi – Nyasa Big Bullets

Paul Phiri – MAFCO FC

Yamikani Fodya – Nyasa Big Bullets FC

Thoko Stambuli – Silver Strikers FC

Lucky Malata – Silver Strikers FC

MIDFIELDERS

Davie Banda – Kamuzu Barracks FC

Chimango Kaira – Unattached

Chikoti Chirwa – Red Lions FC

Isaac Kaliati – Be Forward Wanderers FC

Saidi Mtekama – MAFCO FC

Dalitso Sailesi – Nyasa Big Bullets FC

Duncan Nyoni – Silver Strikers FC

Gilbert Chirwa – Blue Eagles FC

Mike Mkwate – Nyasa Big Bullets FC

Harvey Mkacha – Kamuzu Barracks FC

Yamikani Chester – Azam Tigers FC

STRIKERS

Muhamad Sulumba – Nyasa Big Bullets FC

Richard Mbulu – MAFCO FC

Gasten Msimkonda – MOYALE Barracks FC

Jaffali Chande – Be Forward Wanderers FC

Manase Chiyesa – Kamuzu Barracks FC

Khuda Muyawa – MOYALE Barracks FC

Luwindiko Mushani – MZUNI FC