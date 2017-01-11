11 January 2017 Last updated at: 3:50 PM
Chiukepo dropped as Mbulu earns first Flames call up
Nyasa Bullets hit-man Chiukepo Msowoya has been dropped in the 29 man Flames squad ahead of a friendly match against China at the Bingu Stadium in Lilongwe on 28th January.
The all local players squad, is marred with surprises with a number of players earning their first call up at the expense of veterans.
Gerald Phiri Senior who will be in charge of the side in this fixture, has cast his net wider in selection of the flag carriers.
The 2016 Super League season top goal scorer Richard Mbulu who plays for military side, MAFCO FC, has been selected along side 6 other forwards.
By virtue of being among the most feared forwards in the Super League, the probability of being considered a place in Gerald Phiri’s team was extremely high.
Msowoya who despite banging a good number of goals for the Blantyre giants, his fitness was not delighting enough for him to be among Gerald Phiri’s chosen troops.
However his partner Muhamad Sulumba has been considered a place. Nyasa Bullets starlet Mike Mkwate has also for the first time been selected.
His moves in last season of the Super League made him a player to select for the national team duty. Here is a full list of players who makes the cut ahead of the colourful friendly match.
The boys head into camp this Sunday.
GOAL KEEPERS
Ernest Kakhobwe -Nyasa Big Bullets FC
Richard Chipuwa -Be Forward Wanderers FC
Leman Nthala Kamuzu – Barracks FC
DEFENDERS
Stanley Sanudi – Be Forward Wanderers FC
Steve Chagoma -Blue Eagles FC
Mike Ntonyo – Silver Strikers FC
John Lanjesi – Nyasa Big Bullets
Paul Phiri – MAFCO FC
Yamikani Fodya – Nyasa Big Bullets FC
Thoko Stambuli – Silver Strikers FC
Lucky Malata – Silver Strikers FC
MIDFIELDERS
Davie Banda – Kamuzu Barracks FC
Chimango Kaira – Unattached
Chikoti Chirwa – Red Lions FC
Isaac Kaliati – Be Forward Wanderers FC
Saidi Mtekama – MAFCO FC
Dalitso Sailesi – Nyasa Big Bullets FC
Duncan Nyoni – Silver Strikers FC
Gilbert Chirwa – Blue Eagles FC
Mike Mkwate – Nyasa Big Bullets FC
Harvey Mkacha – Kamuzu Barracks FC
Yamikani Chester – Azam Tigers FC
STRIKERS
Muhamad Sulumba – Nyasa Big Bullets FC
Richard Mbulu – MAFCO FC
Gasten Msimkonda – MOYALE Barracks FC
Jaffali Chande – Be Forward Wanderers FC
Manase Chiyesa – Kamuzu Barracks FC
Khuda Muyawa – MOYALE Barracks FC
Luwindiko Mushani – MZUNI FC
