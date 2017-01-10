10 January 2017 Last updated at: 3:26 PM

Analyst shocked over MP’s resignation from DPP

A political analysts has expressed surprise over Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsanje Central Joseph Chidanti Malunga’s decision to dump the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Speaking to Malawi24, one of the political analysts in the country Laudon Malingamoyo Phiri said the move by Chidanti Malunga is unusual since MPs move from the opposition to the ruling party.

‘‘It is hard to believe the real problem would be with the Democratic Progressive Party,” said Malingamoyo. He added that Malunga has resigned because he is not ready to move on under the authority of DPP since he was elected on an independent ticket.

According to Malunga, he quit the ruling party because he was disappointed that the party did not fulfil promises made to him and his constituents.

The analyst hailed Malunga for the decision saying he has done well by listening to his followers. He however said the MP should have weighed the conflicting opinions of the followers.

”As a Member of Parliament he should be both a delegate and a trustee, as a delegate he should represent his constituency hence he has done well by listening to his people,” he said.

Chidanti Malunga who is also the Chairperson of the parliamentary committee on agriculture has been pushing the Anti-Corruption Bureau to launch an inquiry into the maizegate procurement scandal by Admarc and it is believed that this is one of the reasons he dumped the DPP.

Commenting on this, Malingamoyo said if it is true that Malunga quit the DPP due to maize scam, then the reason for resigning is multifaceted and he might also have an independent spirit and well-meaning to offer services to his constituency above selfishness.