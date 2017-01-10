10 January 2017 Last updated at: 3:33 PM

Malawians asked to appreciate the police

Malawians have been asked to appreciate the good work that Malawi Police Service (MPS) does in the country.

This was said in Zomba by Youth for Development Productivity (YODEP) director Joy Mwandama when his organisation and the police were celebrating the recovery of various items including five motorbikes which were stolen from different departments in the district.

In his words, Mwandama said time has come for Malawians to stop criticizing police on unnecessary things but rather they should appreciate the role that the police do to make sure that people’s lives and properties are safe.

He further encouraged the law enforcers not to get tired in their work and he described the great relationship between organisations, police, and citizens as the main contributing factor that has made the police to be successful in their operations in the district.

Commenting on the same, Zomba police public relations officer Patricia Supuliano thanked people and different institutions in the district for supporting with transportation and different items during their operations.