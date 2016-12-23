23 December 2016 Last updated at: 5:49 PM

Mutharika government criticised over failure to resolve challenges

The President Peter Mutharika administration has been condemned for failing to resolve various challenges that this country is passing through.

One of the country’s activists Philip Kamangira claimed that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government led by Mutharika has failed Malawians in many angles.

Speaking to the media, Kamangira mentioned rampant corruption which has been happening in different district councils across the nation as one of the signs of poor governance under the current regime.

“As a country we have witnessed a lot of things that describe poor governance by the DPP. A clear example is the issue of corruption which has been happening in top government offices and some district assemblies of which this government has done nothing to follow up and end this malpractice,” said Kamangira.

He also talked of Mutharika’s trip to the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly some months ago saying Malawians do not know how much money government spent on the trip which saw a lot of people accompanying the president.

Kamangira mentioned frequent reshuffling of cabinet ministers as another sign of poor governance by the DPP administration.

“We have seen different DPP political figures moving from one ministry to another of which Malawians have not even seen the impact of the change, we have also witnessed appointments of different people in top government offices of which some of these changes have no significance to the country,” explained Kamangira

Some months ago, civil society organisations and opposition parties in the country also faulted Mutharika’s government for not showing interest to solve problems like closure of public universities and corruption.