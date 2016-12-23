23 December 2016 Last updated at: 5:27 PM

Master Security Rangers promoted to Super League

Central region club Master Security Rangers have secured their first ever promotion to the TNM Super League.

Master Security Rangers who play in Chipiku Central Region Football League earned promotion after beating TN Stars 4-0 on Wednesday.

The first half of the game ended 1-0 with only a single goal from Master Security Rangers separating the sides.

In the second half, the teams came with fresh minds.

But fate came in nine minutes after restart when Rangers doubled their lead through Yatina after goalkeeper Harrison Dzimbiri left his line.

A slow pace second half saw TN stars shooting on goal but Francis Nohito still increased the lead for Rangers before a 25 mitre drive from Kelvin Phiri made it 4-0.

After the final whistle it was Master security rangers 4, TN stars 0.

Rangers have entered 2017 country’s elite league with 90 points from 40 games and they are remaining with two games to finish their fixtures as they are being followed by Holly Cross Ambassadors.

Speaking to the media after the game Coach for Master Security Rangers Benjamin Kumwenda said it was not easy to reach this far. He added that they agreed to take every game in the second round into consideration if they were to enter the Super League.

“I expect more challenging work in the Super League, that’s why we will finish our remaining games for us to go with a boost.

“We will fetch for other new players from other teams and we will include a number of experienced players also, let me thank the management of Master security services for the good management and we ask them to be with us still for we did not struggle for anything when playing our games,” Kumwenda explained.

Kamkaliwo Nyirenda, general secretary for TN Stars, accepted the defeat and waved good luck to the winners for their effort.

“The boys were out of game due to officiating but they also lacked composure to finish the chances found. But all in all we wish all well to Master Security as they have entered Super League,” Nyirenda said

This means the 2017 season is waiting to have other teams who will come from Master Security Southern Region Football Association League and Simama in the north. Blantyre United are close to clinching the championship in the Southern Region as they are racing tight with Mitra Icons.