Malawi national team midfielder Robert Baggio Ng’ambi has praised fellow Flames player Frank Gabadinho Mhango for his impressive performances in South Africa.

Speaking to one of the local radio stations, the Platinum Stars player said Mhango has been outstanding since he left Malawi to try his luck in one of the top leagues in Africa.

“We talk to each other frequently and I am very happy because my colleague has been doing well with his team, he is a hard worker and has a listening ear. Every advice I give him he consider it I believe he is going to be one of the top strikers South African football has ever witnessed,” said Ng’ambi

Speaking on the performance of his team which is on position 13 in the league of 20 teams, the Flames midfielder said results will come

“I can agree that we are not doing well but there is hope for the future as you know that the team released some senior players now we have new young stars who just joined the team so the coordination is not that much strong but with time we will get in line again,” he added.

The Flames captain has assured Malawians that this cannot affect his performance because he is a hard worker and his team will this year play in the CAF Championship which gives him strength that his performances will improve.