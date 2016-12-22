The Lilongwe magistrate court has ordered two men to pay sum of K50,000 each for having sex in a public place, Malawi24 can report.

The two, Kelvin Gonani and Dave Luke, were arrested after being caught having sex in a car in the capital Lilongwe earlier this month.

State prosecutor Ruth Chiunjiza told the court that the two were caught having sex at 11 pm on 4th December at a parking space in the city.

Gonani and Luke pleaded not guilty during their first court appearance but later they accepted charges of idle and disorderly contrary to section 180 of Malawi’s penal code.

In his ruling during a camera court proceeding, magistrate Arthur Mtalimanja ordered the two to pay K50,000 each.

Kelvin Gonani appears for the second time in police records for homosexual issues in the country.

He was arrested last year after he was accused of having sex with another man.