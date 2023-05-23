Bill Yanga: Malinga Mafia Cements His Reign as Malawi’s King of Dancehall

Pa Bwandiro tinapitirapo nyama, Zakathera ‘short-time ndi bwa?’

In the vibrant music landscape of Malawi, one artist is making waves and commanding attention with his infectious beats and captivating lyrics. Malinga Mafia, a veteran of the dancehall genre in Malawi, has recently released his latest single, “Bill Yanga.” The track has taken the airwaves by storm, solidifying Malinga Mafia’s position as Malawi’s king of dancehall. “Bill Yanga” is a complete sequel to “Arasi,” which he released just four months ago, and it has also been produced by DJ Sley.

Patsapedzeke Fanta pa bill yanga

No, iyi si bill yanga

Ndamvala tinted, ayetsa Steve Wonder

Mowa wina ukutanipo pa Bill Yanga?

Bartender, no, iyi si bill yanga

No, iyi si bill yanga

Mkazi uyo yekha amwa pa bill yanga

Ana akenso adzakhala pa Will yanga

In “Bill Yanga,” Malinga Mafia showcases his unique style and mastery at witty wordplay, storytelling, and rhyming prowess.

Ndakumana ndichimwana phuliphuli

Chondipasa nkhuli nkhuli

Chimafila dancehall, ndichipatsa phuli phuli

rich like Mulli Mulli

Mulibwa? Muli, weh wi deh

Since its release, “Bill Yanga” has been dominating the airwaves across Malawi. The song has gone viral on social media, remaining a hot topic since its release. Fans are already showcasing their dance skills and creating viral videos on TikTok.

He outros:

Ife ndi mamfumu like Makanjira

Kuspenda money, Mpinganjira

Ndikafika likkle bouy sintha njira

Big Dog, You are a puppy-bouy, pinda mchira

With “Bill Yanga,” Malinga Mafia not only solidifies his position in dancehall but also surpasses where Arasi was unable to reach. With its addictive beat and lyrics, “Bill Yanga” is clearly a 4/5-star track.