MACRA concerned with vandalism of infrastructure under National Addressing System

The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has expressed concerns over vandalism of infrastructure in areas where the authority is implementing physical address and postcodes under National Addressing System (NAS).

Speaking during a press briefing in Lilongwe, MACRA Director General Daud Suleman said inadequate funding and vandalism have slowed down the implementation of the road signage and property numbers.

He called members of the media to provide corrective information to the public on the effects of vandalism of such structures as part of awareness.

“The more we vandalize the infrastructures that are installed, the more we take the country backwards,” said Suleman.

He said to address the issue of vandalism in future, MACRA is reviewing the Communications Act.

“The taskforce is working on reviewing the act to see how we will deal with people vandalizing and violating NAS so that they face stiffer penalties,” Suleman added.

The multi-stakeholder driven national project provides physical address and postcodes where streets, roads and big building are identified and given a name and houses are given numbers.

Through the project, MACRA has managed to name all the roads, streets and properties in the northern region and has started engaging central region and Southern region in the implementation.

Pilot phase of the project was carried in Blantyre and was very successful despite the concern of vandalism.

