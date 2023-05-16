Bushiri’s Goshen Farms set to produce 10,000 metric tonnes of maize

Authorities at Goshen Farm, a subsidiary of Goshen City which is led by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, says their Mchinji farm is set to produce about 10,000 metric tonnes of maize.

This is contained in a press statement released today Tuesday May 16, 2023, signed by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo.

Nyondo said their inspection and assessment at the Goshen Farm in Mchinji has projected a possible production of 10,000 metric tonnes of maize.

He said the idea is to make sure that the magnificent Goshen City lacks nothing and says the farm will as well grow more maize after the harvest through irrigation.

“Our model is to build a City with an ecosystem that will coherently support each other. We believe through this we will create more jobs and support the country’s economy,” said Nyondo.

The publicist further added that developments at Goshen Farm only underline what they had earlier said that Goshen City in Mangochi district is currently open for business.

Late last month, Goshen City launched a variety of products, including Goshen Cola, Goshen Satellite, Goshen perfume, Goshen Energy drink, Goshen Farms, and two new technologies – The Jesus Nation app and Major 1 Chat.

It is reported that the first phase of Goshen City as a destination will be open in December this year.

