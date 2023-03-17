Zambia donates to Malawi

Zambia has given Malawi items such as maize, beans, tents, chlorine and sanitary kits to help Cyclone Freddy survivors.

Some of the items have arrived today by plane while maize and beans will arrive in the country in the next few days by road.

The Zambian High Commissioner to Malawi Panji Kaunda presented the first batch of the donation to the Government of Malawi this morning at Kamuzu International Airport.

Panji Kaunda said Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema mourns with Malawians during this time of devastation.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda said the support is a symbol of unity between the two countries.

Zambia is also expected to send two military aircrafts to Malawi to help with rescue efforts.

Cyclone Freddy hit Malawi on Sunday, bringing heavy rains that caused floods which swept away houses in 10 districts in the Southern Region.

The disaster has left 326 people dead and has displaced over 180,000 people who are being kept in camps.

The number of dead people is expected to rise as a hunt for bodies trapped in mud continues in affected districts.

