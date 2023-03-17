Malawi gets assistance worth over K1 billion from Tanzania

Floods in Malawi following Cyclone Freddy (Image: Red Cross Malawi)

Tanzania has provided cash and supplies worth US$1 million (over K1 billion) and will make available two helicopters and 100 soldiers to assist Malawi’s response to Cyclone Freddy.

This is according to a statement from the Tanzanian High Commissioner to Malawi issued today.

The statement says President Sami Suluhu Hassan stands in solidarity with the people of Malawi through a cash contribution of cash and supplies for humanitarian assistance worth US$1 million.

The supplies for humanitarian assistance include tents, blankets, mattress and about 100 metric tonnes of maize flour.

Tanzania is also sending two military helicopters to support rescue efforts and provision of humanitarian assistance to affected people.

“The military helicopters will be supported by a total of a 100 servicemen and women consisting of engineers, medical personnel, logistical personnel, drivers and air assets operators,” reads part of the statement.

Meanwhile, Tanzania has expressed heartfelt condolences to the people of Malawi for loss of life and destruction of property due to Cyclone Freddy.

The devastating impact of the cyclone has killed over 326 people and has displaced over 180,00 people in the Southern Region.

Apart from Tanzania, Malawi has also received assistance from Zambia and the United Kingdom.

