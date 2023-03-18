Cyclone Freddy: Death toll jumps to 438 in Malawi

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) says the death toll from Cyclone Freddy has jumped to 438 from 326.

DODMA said last night that it has received fresh preliminary reports from councils, on damages caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy (TCF).

“TCF-induced flooding, strong winds and mudslides have displaced 79,602, households (approximately 345,183 people) with 505 camps set to accommodate the displaced. The death toll has risen from 326 to 438; with 918 injured and 282 reported missing,” reads part of the statement.

The 14 affected councils are Balaka, Blantyre City, Blantyre District, Chikwawa, Chiradzulu, Machinga, Mangochi, Mulanje, Neno, Nsanje, Phalombe, Thyolo, Zomba City and Zomba District.

Meanwhile, DODMA’s partners and councils continue to facilitate the provision of relief assistance to affected and displaced households, with search and rescue operations led by the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), the Malawi Police Service (MPS), the Department of Marine, the Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) and communities.

The MPS has deployed sniffer dogs for search and rescue; and so far, they have recovered nine bodies in Chilobwe, Blantyre District.

A national interagency assessment team is also on the ground to support affected councils with assessments to establish the total number of affected people and their immediate needs.

