Malawi to host emergency ministerial meeting for Cholera affected countries

The Government of Malawi, with support of the Africa CDC and the World Health Organisation will this week hosting a High-level Emergency Ministerial meeting for Cholera affected countries, those at risk, relevant regional economic communities, and partners.

The meeting will be held from 9th to 10th March, 2023 at Bingu International Convention Center ( BICC) in Lilongwe.

According to a statement released by Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, the aim of the meeting is for the countries to share information on the cholera outbreak and response to date.

Chiponda added that the meeting will facilitate experience sharing in managing cholera outbreaks, discuss preparedness and readiness priorities, and align on cross border collaboration and coordination mechanisms to better prepare for and to rapidly respond to the current cholera outbreak and any other health emergencies.

“Moreover, the meeting will highlight the proactive preparedness and concerted effort to address climate change impact like cyclone, and climate change related health emergencies,” Chiponda said.

The Minister then highlighted that this will help to strengthen and enhance collaboration and coordination for cross-border preparedness and response to the ongoing cholera outbreak and other health emergencies.

It is expected that after the meeting the participating Member States will issue a joint communique resolving to strengthen cross border collaboration, coordination, timely sharing of data related to cholera and other emerging and re-emerging diseases of regional concern, including climate-related emergencies.

The meeting will also facilitate the establishment of the Africa Elimination of Cholera Epidemics Coordination Task Force (AECECT), championed by the President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema, the current Cholera Elimination Champion. The Member States will also produce road maps related to cholera and other emerging and re-emerging diseases of regional concern including climate-related emergencies.

The meeting will be attended by the Ministers of Health and Ministers of Water and Sanitation from 14 Countries within the Africa Region, International Organizations, Bilateral and Multilateral Partners.

The Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, Right Honorable Saulos Klaus Chilima will be the Guest of Honor to the meeting.

