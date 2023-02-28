Govt asked to upgrade Nkhunga Health Centre to rural hospital

Senior Chief Kanyenda

Community members from Senior Chief Kanyenda have asked government to upgrade Nkhunga Health Centre to Rural Hospital because the Health Centre has a high catchment population of 51,252.

The statement was made during a handover ceremony of fence and mortuary at Nkhunga Health Centre and also a fence at Nkhunga Community Secondary School which has been constructed by Illovo Sugar Malawi in Dwangwa.

Speaking at the ceremony, Senior Chief Kanyenda commended the company for the support and for responding to their concerns whenever the community leaders present to them.

He said that the company has been supportive in many ways since the establishment of the health centre in the area.

The fence at Nkhunga school

He added that there is a need to upgrade the facility to Community Health Centre to address the issue of referral of patients to Nkhotakota District Hospital which happens each and every day.

“We need hospital wards for patients, an operation theatre and also to address the shortage of water. But we are very glad that this fence will reduce cases of theft of drugs and other equipment. We are also thankful to Illovo for building us a mortuary,” he explained.

On his part, Representative of Nkhotakota District Commission Precious Chautsi said that the fence that has been constructed at Nkhunga CDSS will help in curbing unnecessary trespassing, will keep learners in school and improve security thereby creating a conductive school environment.

Speaking with reporters, General Manager for Illovo Sugar Malawi Jerry Ndlovu explained that the company is committed to complementing government efforts in the provision of good education and health infrastructure in the country through its corporate social responsibly initiatives.

He said besides protecting the school assets, the construction of the fence will provide conducive environment because the company is committed to ensuring the welfare of all stakeholders.

Established in 1991, Nkhunga Community Secondary School has 465 Learners. Illovo Sugar Malawi also constructed school bocks and laboratory at the school.

