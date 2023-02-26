Devotion: Not all have faith

The book of 2 Thessalonians Chapter 3 verse 1 to 2 says: “Finally, brothers, pray for us, that the word of the Lord may spread rapidly and be glorified, even as also with you; and that we may be delivered from unreasonable and evil people; for not all have faith.”

Not all have Faith. So be careful when dealing with people. Don’t assume everyone has faith because of looking religiously.

Remember Faith comes by hearing God’s Word (From Book of Romans Chapter 10 verse 17). So those who aren’t in God’s Word can never be in Faith. Faith is for those who do the Word of God. Faith is not based on religion it’s Word based. So regardless of how pious they may look, some don’t have Faith.

The Book of Luke chapter 4 verse 25 to 27 says: “But truly I tell you, there were many widows in Israel in the days of Elijah, when the sky was shut up three years and six months, when a great famine came over all the land. Elijah was sent to none of them, except to Zarephath, in the land of Sidon, to a woman who was a widow. There were many lepers in Israel in the time of Elisha the prophet, yet not one of them was cleansed, except Naaman, the Syrian.”

Why was Elijah not sent to any other widow? One of the reasons is because some of them couldn’t do the Word of God. The same for Elisha. He helped Naaman the leper be cleansed of Leprosy of all lepers who were there because Naaman was ready to do God’s Word although he was initially reluctant.

Don’t worry when some aren’t accepting the Word. Don’t worry when some seemingly good people even so called Christians reject the Word of God. Just remember not everyone has Faith.