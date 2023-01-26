Payerepayere demos on tomorrow in Mulanje

…Kalindo says govt wanted to frustrate the demos

A grouping of concerned citizens which is being led by activist Bon Kalindo, says all is set for ‘payerepayere’ anti-government demonstrations in Mulanje tomorrow.

The demonstrations were organised following president Lazarus Chakwera and vice president Saulos Chilima’s failure to resign within ten days they were given on 10th January this year over failure to address many challenges facing the nation.

The grouping through Kalindo while addressing the media in Blantyre earlier this month, said president Chakwera and his vice Chilima, have completely failed to fulfil their campaign promises and that they needed to “Pack and go”.

Following the matter, the grouping last week gave notice to Mulanje District council on its plans to hold demonstrations this Friday which are expected to start from Chisitu ground all the way to the District Commissioner’s office where a petition will be delivered.

After a nod from the council, the grouping through Kalindo also known as Winiko, says everything is in order for the demonstrations which are dubbed payerepayere.

“As we are remaining with few hours to Friday 27th January, I want to confirm that the Payerepayere demonstrations are on and the preparations are done. We are not afraid and everyone planning to attend the demonstrations should be assured that no one will intimidate them, this is our nation,” said Kalindo.

He, however, mentioned that he is furnished with information that government is planning to frustrate the demonstrations by imposing some restrictions and mobilising people to attend a tree planting ceremony on the same day which he described as undemocratic.

“Malawi is a democratic nation. So, there are no laws that restrain people from demonstrating and what is being planned is nonsense. They are saying people from other districts should not participate in the demonstrations which is not possible, we are one.

“You have organised a tree planting ceremony here in Mulanje just to frustrate the demonstrations. We have known all your plans but we are saying the demonstrations are on tomorrow, Friday 27th January, 2023,” said Kalindo.

Meanwhile, prophet David Mbewe of Freedom of Worship And Economic Liberation (Fowel), says he will participate in the demonstrations.

Other people who are expected to take part include Ben Longwe, Redson Munlo, Happy Gondwe, Billy Banda and Richard Mphepo.

