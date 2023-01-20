Journalists awarded plots in 2022 Innobuild Media awards

Loka left with Innobuild CEO Chiotha

Innobuild Private Limited Company on Thursday handed over 15×30 plots to four journalists for their outstanding work that passed the test in 2022 Innobuild Media awards.

Three other journalists have also been recognised and awarded a smartphone each.

One of the award-winning journalists Chris Loka, whose award-winning story was published in the Daily Times, said he was excited as he least expected to be one of the winners.

Loka who emerged the winner in the Print Category said being one of the award winners is a motivation for him to work extra hard while being professional.

“I am so happy and I thank God for this because it has come as a surprise to me. This is an inspiration for me to work hard,” he said.

Speaking during the awards ceremony, Innobuild Chief Executive Officer Billy Chiotha said they introduced the annual awards in order to appreciate journalists who cover Innobuild activities.

Noel Mkwaila of Malawi Wathu online won in Online Category, Benard Mwanza of Luntha TV won in Electronic Category while Pledge Jali of Nation Publications emerged as sports journalist of the year.

Some of the Journalists who won smartphones include Patwel Phiri of Nkhoma FM, Bernard Mhone of Times Group and Mike Zgambo of Malawi Guardian.

