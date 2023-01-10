Wealthnet Finance to reward social media influencers

Wealthnet finance has announced that it will be rewarding social media influencers in Malawi through Kakupay referral program.

Speaking during a press briefing, Chairperson of Wealthnet Finance Nicholson Kumwenda described the move as game-changing.

“We are thrilled to offer this opportunity to influencers and creatives who can now earn money while they relax,” he said

One of the social media influencers Pemphero Mphande said the program has provided him with an opportunity to give back to the community.

“We are excited to participate in this program and appreciate the opportunity to give back to our community through it,” he said

To join the program, content creators will be required to open a Kakupay account and then share a unique referral code with their followers.

