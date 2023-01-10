Two arrested for burglary, property worth millions recovered

Police in Rumphi have recovered stolen items worth millions of Malawi Kwacha at Ntangwanika area following the arrest of two suspects.

The stolen items include two plasma screens – 55 inch and 32 inch black in colour – Home theater, laptop bag with assorted items inside, three blankets, kitchen utensils, keyboard and other assorted items.

Police instituted investigations following report of burglary and theft early January, 2023, where various household items worth millions were stolen. The thieves also went away with fifty thousand cash.

Police managed to arrest the two suspects, Chrispin Gondwe aged 40 and Gift Phiri aged 41 and recovered some of the stolen items at their houses.

The two culprits will appear before court soon to answer charges of burglary and theft.

Meanwhile, police in Rumphi are appealing to community members who are recent victims of theft of such household items to go to the station for identification.

The community members are being urged to report to police any suspicious criminals they may come across.

The first suspect Gondwe comes of Kanjululu Village under Traditional Authority Chisovya in Rumphi, while Phiri comes from Kalumbu Village under Traditional Authority Kalumbu in LiLongwe.

